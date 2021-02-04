Jacobs criticizes Biden for approach to COVID relief package

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is putting out the following statement regarding the vote today on the budget resolution to begin the budget reconciliation process.

"Two weeks ago, President Biden preached unity, cooperation and bipartisanship. However, his actions have failed to match his promises. In addition to the more than 40 executive orders and actions he has signed, Democrats in the House and Senate are now working with his blessing to advance a massive, partisan COVID-19 package.

"We passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package one month ago. While I agree there are still important issues to address, such as funding for local governments and boosting vaccine distribution, this unilateral approach to relief legislation is damaging and unproductive.

"I was encouraged the President met with Republican senators this week about a deal. While I oppose using the reconciliation process for COVID relief, I am ready to address these challenges and will work with the administration and congressional Democrats if they meet us at the negotiating table."