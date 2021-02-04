Jacobs criticizes Biden for approach to COVID relief package
Press release:
Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is putting out the following statement regarding the vote today on the budget resolution to begin the budget reconciliation process.
"Two weeks ago, President Biden preached unity, cooperation and bipartisanship. However, his actions have failed to match his promises. In addition to the more than 40 executive orders and actions he has signed, Democrats in the House and Senate are now working with his blessing to advance a massive, partisan COVID-19 package.
"We passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package one month ago. While I agree there are still important issues to address, such as funding for local governments and boosting vaccine distribution, this unilateral approach to relief legislation is damaging and unproductive.
"I was encouraged the President met with Republican senators this week about a deal. While I oppose using the reconciliation process for COVID relief, I am ready to address these challenges and will work with the administration and congressional Democrats if they meet us at the negotiating table."
NOTE: Republicans in Congress have opposed providing assistance to local governments who have lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ten GOP senators met with President Biden to discuss a compromise relief bill, one that wouldn't include relief to local governments, but after the meeting, Biden rejected the GOP offer. Three days ago, we contacted a representative of Jacobs and asked for the congressman to clarify his position on aid to local governments and to explain the policy reason, not the political reason, Republicans oppose aid to local governments. This was the only response we've received, which doesn't really answer either question.
UPDATE: A member of the congressman's staff said he is working on an answer to my questions. This was not meant to be that answer.