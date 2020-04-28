Jacobs hosts campaign update call with House GOP leadership

Press release:

Trump endorsed Republican candidate for Congress (NY-27) was joined by four members of the Republican House Leadership on Monday for a conference call to give a campaign update for supporters, as well as discuss congressional responses to COVID-19 and China.

“We’ve been working to reach voters in new ways during COVID-19 and it was excellent to be joined by members of House Leadership to talk with supporters as we move into the final stages of this election -- June 23rd is a critical first step to taking back the House majority in November and ending Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as speaker,” Jacobs said.

Joining him on the call were Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), and NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN). Leader McCarthy and Whip Scalise have also previously joined the President in endorsing Jacobs for Congress.

“Major decisions are being made in Washington right now, and the Democrats have been dead set on using the challenges created by COVID-19 to advance their political agenda," Jacobs said. "These [Republican] members have been working hard every day to put politics aside and get critical support to the American people, and I am looking forward to joining their team in June and working rebuild our country.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of President Trump and the President knows my experience and record and that he can count on me to help him rebuild our economy, secure our borders, and get tough on China. I am ready to join the fight and I’m thankful for the strong support and united effort from President Trump’s allies like Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Liz Cheney."