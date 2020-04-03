Jacobs joins Stefanik in supporting measures to hold China accountable

Press release:

“For decades China has been able to conduct itself without recourse or responsibility. Their actions have threatened the economic stability of the world numerous times, and their manipulating has caused weakened global security; all while continuously committing human rights atrocities. Their handling of the COVID-19, lying and covering it up, has directly resulted in the death and suffering of hundreds of thousands of people around the world. I applaud Rep. Stefanik for her leadership in introducing legislation to finally hold China accountable for their atrocities, and I urge every member of Congress to join her in supporting this measure. We need to send a loud and clear message that China’s actions will no longer be tolerated, and I plan on joining my future colleagues in Congress in supporting similar future measures. This is a matter of global security.”