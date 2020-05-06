Jacob's releases new TV commercial highlighting Trump endorsement

Press release:

A new television ad released by the Jacobs Campaign will highlight President Trump’s “complete endorsement” of Chris Jacobs for New York’s 27th Congressional District.

In his endorsement of Jacobs, the President stated, “Chris will be a great Congressman who will always fight for the people of New York. He supports our MAGA Agenda, will continue to secure our border, loves our military, vets, and is strong on the [Second Amendment].”

“I’m deeply grateful and proud to be the only candidate with his endorsement," Jacobs said. "The President is working tirelessly to defeat COVID-19 and the challenges it has created.

"While Democrats, like Nate McMurray and Nancy Pelosi, are abusing the situation to advance their radical socialist agenda -- I look forward to joining President Trump on June 23rd and getting right to work fighting for the people of Western New York and helping the President get tough on China, secure our borders, and rebuild our economy.”