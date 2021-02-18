Jacobs says Cuomo must be held accountable

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement after it was reported last night that the FBI and the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office have opened an investigation into Governor Cuomo and senior members of his COVID-19 Task Force.

“For weeks, I have called for a full federal investigation into Governor Cuomo and his staff for their actions to cover-up the disastrous impacts of the Governor’s directive forcing COVID positive patients back into nursing homes. This investigation is long overdue but necessary to the grieving families who have been cast aside, smeared, and talked down to by this Governor for simply seeking answers surrounding the death of a loved one.

“I will keep working tirelessly until we have these answers. This investigation should leave no stone unturned and thoroughly examine the deliberate and willful action to withhold information from federal prosecutors and the public. The Governor’s actions represent one of the greatest betrayals of public trust during this pandemic. He must be held accountable.