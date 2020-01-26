Jared Chick is named Firefighter of the Year in Le Roy

Jared Chick was named Firefighter of the Year for the Le Roy Volunteer Fire Department at the department's annual awards and installation dinner on Friday night, held at the Stafford Fire Hall.

Le Roy responded to 289 alarms in 2019.

Craig Johnson was issued the Medal of Valor for rescuing a woman from an early morning house fire in May 2019.

Rick Bater, past chief

The installation of fire fighters; Joe Orlando, left, Josh Fendler, right.

Tim Yaeger administers the oath of office for Le Roy's officers and board members.