June 4, 2020 - 9:04pm

JC Penney in Batavia closing as part of company bankruptcy

posted by Howard B. Owens in JC Penney, news, business, batavia, notify.

In a bankruptcy filing, JC Penney has announced its closing 30 percent of its 856 stores, including its Batavia location.

The company, which has been struggling financially for years, filed bankruptcy in Federal court on May 15.

The stores that are closing -- which presumably include the Batavia store -- will hold liquidation sales once pandemic-related regulations are lifted.

Other stores closing in New York:

  • Auburn: Clark St. Rd.
  • Oswego: State Route 104
  • New Hartford: Sangertown Sq.
  • Rome: Erie Blvd. W.
  • Canandaigua: State RT 364
  • Syracuse: Destiny USA Dr.

For more: USA Today.

