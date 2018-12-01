Jerome Foundation honors Dr. Matthew Landfried for contributions to the community

The admiration for Dr. Matthew Landfried ran deep Friday at Terry Hills for the presentation of the Jerome Foundation's Health and Humanitarian Award but there was also a bit of humor along the way, including a giant bumblebee that delivered an honorary proclamation from State Senator Michael Ranzhofer along with a bouquet of flowers.

In the end, Landfried expressed his appreciation for the award.

"This doesn’t say what I do," Dr. Landfried said. "This tells me what the community thinks of who I am. I really appreciate it. Thank you very much."

Dr. Landfried is currently the medical director of Surgical Services and chairman of the Department of Surgery at UMMC, and serves on multiple committees at UMMC and its partner Rochester Regional Health.

He also volunteers his time with Batavia and Notre Dame high schools, assisting on the sidelines of sporting events, serving as a team doctor. He's also been involved in several community organizations and supported many local causes financially.

Greg McAlister introduced Dr. Landfried before the award presentation and his remarks along with a tribute video recalled many of accomplishments of Dr. Landfried's medical career, including remarks by a woman who recalled how Dr. Landfried stepped in to assist with a case after her father contracted sepsis after surgery. The woman said she didn't want to return to the original surgeon. She said Dr. Landfried spent hours researching the case and trying to assist. When her father took a turn for the worse he tried to refer the case to a specialist in Rochester but none of the doctors he contacted would take the case.

"I begged Matt to try one last time and he did and he got a specialist to take the case," McAlister said, quoting from the unidentified woman's letter. "Because of Matt’s determination, my dad lived another 15 years.”

Dr. Landfried is a member of the Trauma and Critical Care response team of National Disaster Medical System of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, he has volunteered in Haiti, Texas, and other disaster sites supporting the critical medical needs of the communities struck by disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes. He assisted at an orphanage in Haiti and remains in contact with them and provides financial help as well.

As part of Friday's festivities, each guest of the luncheon received a small jar of honey and a small wooden honey wand, which, along with the bumblebee costume, recognizes one of Dr. Landfried's hobbies: raising honey bees. He and his wife also grow apples, grapes and make wine on their farm property on Shepard Road.

In addition from a proclamation from Ranzenhofer delivered by a bee, Dr. Landfried received proclamations from Assemblyman Steve Hawley's Office, the County Legislature, delivered by Legislator Shelly Stein, and the Batavia City Council, delivered by Councilman Bob Bialkowski.

"People like you," Bialkowski said, "with your commitment, your dedication, all your time and contributions, you make Batavia a great place to live."