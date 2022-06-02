Joanne Beck named news editor of The Batavian

Joanne Beck

Joanne Beck, a Batavia native and well-regarded journalist in the community, has been named news editor of The Batavian.

Beck became a freelance writer for The Batavian in August and began her new staff position last month.

In addition to her duties as editor, Beck will primarily cover the City of Batavia, county government, and Batavia City Schools.

She assumed the city and county beats in May from Mike Pettinella, a freelance writer, who said he wished to retire from journalism.

Beck has been in the communications field for more than two decades, working as an award-winning newspaper journalist for 15 years.

In 2007, she received a Fabulous Female award from the YWCA of Genesee County. Her journalism awards include writing and reporting honors from Associated Press. She was also honored by the NYS Mental Health Association for her reporting on mental health issues.

She has a bachelor's in communications/media and has special interests in animal welfare, adoption and rescue stories, health and nutrition, running, sharing one’s struggles and triumphs, giving the underdog a voice, and helping to promote local businesses and organizations by putting a spotlight on their special events and participation in the community.

Howard Owens, who has been the publisher and executive editor of The Batavian since its inception in May 2008, will cover spot news, criminal justice, Western Regional OTB, GCEDC, and Le Roy Central Schools. He's also the staff photographer and videographer, assisted by several local freelancers. Owens and Beck will share the other beats in the county, such as town and village governments, other school districts, and business.

Lisa Ace is the organization's creative manager and handles, as she has for the past 11 years, the business operations of The Batavian.

The Batavian began publishing on May 1, 2008 and has become a staple of Genesee County's news diet reaching more than 12,000 local news readers on a daily basis. In 2009, The Batavian was named Genesse County's Innovative Enterprise of the Year. It was named a 2013 BID "Spirit of Downtown" award winner, and in 2018 was the City of Batavia's Business of the Year. It's also received awards from the Inland Press Association, the New York Press Association, and Local Independent Online News Publishers.

Contact info: