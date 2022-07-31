Jocelyn & Chris light up the Jam at the Ridge stage

"I've got a firecracker feeling," sings Jocelyn Arndt, lead vocalist in the brother and sister duo, Jocelyn & Chris, headliners Saturday night at Jam at the Ridge, and she certainly does.

Jocelyn lit up the stage while Chris laid down some tight groves and slinky guitar riffs during a high-energy set on a clear summer evening.

The Arndts have been writing songs together since they were in middle school in their hometown of Fort Plain, about 30 minutes west of Albany. Since then, they've built a solid career based on hook-laden pop-rock songs highlighting Jocelyn's high-energy dynamics and her Janice Joplin-like powerful, blues-inflected vocals. They've appeared on Paste Studio, Jam in the Van, and The Today Show.

Jam at the Ridge co-owner David Luetticke-Archbell is certainly impressed with Jocelyn & Chris, and said he intends to bring them back in future concert seasons to help them build a local following.

Photos by Howard Owens.