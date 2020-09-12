September 12, 2020 - 10:48am
Just Kings distribute 80 backpacks containing school supplies
posted by Howard B. Owens in Just Kings Social Club, batavia, news.
The Just Kings Social Club distributed 80 backpacks containing school supplies to children at Austin Park on Friday evening.
The club raised funds to support the project through sales of chicken dinners and other fundraising events.
A member of the club said there are still some funds available for school supplies if there were any parents who could not bring their children by for a backpack. The Kings can be contacted through their Facebook page.