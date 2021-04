Le Roy sustained its first loss of the season Monday, dropping its game at Hartwood Park to Livonia 6-0.

Alex Panepento was 6-14 passing for 79 yards. He also rushed for 52 yards of 15 carries.

Cole Rauscher had seven tackles, Zach Vanderhoof, six.

The Oatkan Knights finish the regular season 5-1.

Photos by Tim McArdle.