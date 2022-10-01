Knights hold off Bishop Timon for 21-7 win

The Oatkan Knights got back on the winning side of the ball on Friday night against Bishop Timon-St. Jude, coming up with a 21-7 win.

Le Roy converted three turnovers into scores and held strong on defense in the third quarter when Bishop threatened from inside their 10.

Scoring:

First quarter, Le Roy at 3:07, Tony Piazza 3-yard run (Andrew Pocock kick)

Fourth quarter, Le Roy at 5:34, Adrian Stephens2-yard pass to Merritt Holly, Jr. (Pocock kick)

Fourth quarter, Le Roy at 2:37, Tony Piazza 5-yard run (Pocock kick)

Fourth quarter, Bishop at 2:10, James McNeil Jr. 60-yard run (Andrew Fino kick)

Pizza rushed for 114 yards on 15 caries.

On defense, Jack Tonzi had six tackles.

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Le Roy RB Tony Piazza bulls through the Timon defense.

Le Roy RB Drew Strollo sweeps around the end.

Cal Koukides (24) and Jack Tonzi (33) bring down the Timon RB.

Huge LeRoy team push versus Bishop Timon.

Cal Koukides (24) and Jackson Fix swarm the Timon receiver.

Cal Koukides (24) broke up several passes in the contest.

Ayden Riggi (67) rejoices with Connor Hegeman (21) after Connor's INT.