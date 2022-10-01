Local Matters

October 1, 2022 - 4:44pm

Knights hold off Bishop Timon for 21-7 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, sports, football.

2446.jpg

The Oatkan Knights got back on the winning side of the ball on Friday night against Bishop Timon-St. Jude, coming up with a 21-7 win.

Le Roy converted three turnovers into scores and held strong on defense in the third quarter when Bishop threatened from inside their 10.

Scoring:

  • First quarter, Le Roy at 3:07, Tony Piazza 3-yard run (Andrew Pocock kick)
  • Fourth quarter, Le Roy at 5:34, Adrian Stephens2-yard pass to Merritt Holly, Jr. (Pocock kick)
  • Fourth quarter, Le Roy at 2:37, Tony Piazza 5-yard run (Pocock kick)
  • Fourth quarter, Bishop at 2:10, James McNeil Jr. 60-yard run (Andrew Fino kick)

Pizza rushed for 114 yards on 15 caries.

On defense, Jack Tonzi had six tackles.

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Le Roy RB Tony Piazza bulls through the Timon defense.

2451.jpg

Le Roy RB Drew Strollo sweeps around the end.

2629.jpg

Cal Koukides (24) and Jack Tonzi (33) bring down the Timon RB.

2684.jpg

Huge LeRoy team push versus Bishop Timon.

2797.jpg

Cal Koukides (24) and Jackson Fix swarm the Timon receiver.

2953.jpg

Cal Koukides (24) broke up several passes in the contest.

3535.jpg

Ayden Riggi (67) rejoices with Connor Hegeman (21) after Connor's INT.

