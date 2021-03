Le Roy won its home opener in volleyball last night over Dansville in four sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 & 25-10.

Allie Ingles had 12 kills. Abbie Woodworth had 23 assists and Hailey Johnson had 15. Riley Wood led with 12 digs.

The Knights are now 3-0 on the season.

Photos and info courtesy Tim McArdle.