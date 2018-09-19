Larceny of cigarettes reported at the Totem Pole

A woman with a large bag has reportedly just left the Totem Pole on Ledge Road in Basom with a stash of stolen cigarettes.

The thief jumped into a maroon four-door sedan with a white male driver behind the wheel and headed east on Ledge Road.

Law enforcement is responding to the area to look for the vehicle.

UPDATE 8:43 p.m.: A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle has been issued to local law enforcement. It is a 2015 Nissan Sentra, color red.