Law and Order: 61-year-old Batavia man accused of burglary

Michael Robbins, 61, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and grand larceny 4th. Robbins is accused of entering a building and stealing various items in the early morning of Aug. 1. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held in jail.

Ray S. Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Alabama, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. While on duty at Labor Daze, deputies were asked to assist the Oakfield Fire Department with an incident involving Saile and his girlfriend. Saile allegedly violated an order of protection by being with his girlfriend. He was arrested and released on an appearance ticket.

Steven Stuart Johnson, 57, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, DWI/Drugs, and headlight out. Johnson was stopped at 3:15 a.m., Sept. 2, on South Lake Avenue, by Deputy Jacob Gauthier for an alleged traffic violation. During a search of Johnson, he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. The vehicle was inventoried prior to being towed and deputies reportedly found brass knuckles in the center console. Johnson was issued an appearance ticket.

Adam Altobelli, 40, of East Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Travon Armstrong, 36, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Armstrong is accused of stealing a bicycle. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Destiny Green, 25, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Green allegedly stole an item from a protected party's residence. Green was reportedly found inside the residence. Green was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Amanda Havens, 39, no permanent address, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Havens is accused of leaving two children under age seven unsupervised leading to the children roaming the streets without supervision. The children were found by patrols near a local business at 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17. Officers could not contact Havens until she turned herself in later that day. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Jadeyn Goras, 18, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Goras is accused of throwing a rock through the rear window of a vehicle park in the driveway of a residence in the City of Batavia. He is also accused of throwing a stone from a garden and throwing it through a window of a door leading into the residence.

David Klotzbach, 41, of Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Klotzbach's dog was allegedly running at large at 8:10 a.m., Aug. 27. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Robert Goodwill, 28, of Batavia, is charged with DWAI/alcohol. Goodwill was reportedly found driving erratically from South Main Street Road to UMMC. Goodwill was issued traffic tickets and released.

Nicholas Kingdollar, 25, and Kayleen Laird, 25, both of Batavia, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Kingdollar and Laird allegedly failed to provide adequate supervision of a child at a residence on Jackson Street, Batavia, the evening of Aug. 30. The child was reportedly able to climb out a second-story window and onto the roof.

An unidentified 18-year-old from Batavia is charged with three counts of petit larceny. The youth was arrested by State Police at 9:25 a.m., Sunday.