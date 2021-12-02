Law and Order: 61-year-old Batavia man accused of driving under influence of drugs

Dana Michael McGill, 61, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired by drugs, moving from lane unsafely, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device. On Aug. 8, at 2:29 a.m., on Townline Road, Byron, McGill allegedly failed to yield to the lawful command of a police officer and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit. At the conclusion of the pursuit, officers suspected he was driving under the influence of a drug and that he was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Byron Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.

Brian J. Miller, 40, of Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and menacing 3rd. Miller was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with another person at a residence on Ellicott Street Road at 10:51 p.m., Wednesday. He allegedly fled the scene into a wooded area prior to the arrival of deputies. Deputy Andrew Mullen and K-9 "Frankie" were called to the scene and located Miller. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance. Also assisting in the case were Sgt. Mathew Clor and Officer Peter Flanagan, Batavia PD.

Thomas James Leonard, 38, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Leonard is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released.