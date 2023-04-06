Law and Order: Alabama man charged with second degree robbery

Isaac D. Abrams, 22, of Alabama, is charged with robbery 2nd. Abrams was arrested by State Police in the Town of Alabama in connection with an incident reported at 10:02 p.m., March 10. He was ordered held on cash bail. No further details were released.

Matthew Jacob Zon, 41, of East Main Street, Byron, is charged with criminal contempt 1st and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Zon is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection at 9:17 a.m. on March 32 at a location in Byron. He was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Scott Earl Clark, 62, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, failure to obey a police officer, and driving left of pavement markings. Clark was stopped at 6:37 p.m., March 10 on Ford Road in Elba by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun. Clark was held in the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.

Anthony Jason Gostomski, 35, of Fredro Street, Buffalo, is charged with DWI, DWI with a child in the car, and endangering the welfare of a child. Gostomski was stopped at 6:57 p.m. on April 3 on Route 20 in Darien by Deputy James Stack.

Andrew William Taylor, 35, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Taylor is accused of damaging a metal bed frame in the Genesee County Jail at 10:51 p.m. on April 3. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Thomas H. Hayes, 76, of Byron, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Hayes was stopped by State Police at 6:36 p.m. on April 4 in the Town of Byron. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Frank W. Landseadel, 63, of Attica, is charged with DWI and driving while impaired by drugs. Landseadel was stopped at 3:01 p.m. on April 3 by State Police in the Town of Alexander. He was released on an appearance ticket.

David E. Brege, 36, of Medina, is charged with criminal impersonation 2nd and identity theft 2nd. Brege was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 11:20 a.m., March 29, in the Town of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket. No other information released.