Law and Order: Albion woman accused of assaulting person in Byron with a hammer

Carrie Anne Clay, 27, of Albion, is charged with burglary 2nd, assault 2nd, criminal mischief 4th. Clay was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident reported in Byron at 7:28 a.m., Sept. 25, by Deputy Kevin Forsyth and Deputy Rachel Diehl. It is alleged that Clay attacked another person with a hammer. She was reportedly thrown out of the residence and broke back in and attempted to attack the same person again. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined EMS assistance. Clay was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and held on $5,000 cash bail.

Tamaneeka T. Perez-Smith, 42, of Britton Road, Rochester, is charged with felony driving while impaired by drugs, felony DWI, resisting arrest, driving without an interlock device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, insufficient turn signal, failure to stop at a stop sign, moved from lane unsafely, unlicensed operator. Perez-Smith was allegedly driving erratically on Park Road in the Town of Batavia and fled from a patrol attempting a traffic stop. She was taken into custody by Deputy Nicholas Chamon and issued an appearance ticket.

Mary Grace Vaughan, 25, of Charlesgate Circle, East Amherst, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Vaughan was arrested by Deputy Zachary Hoy after a report at 12:58 a.m., Oct. 2, that a vehicle had struck a guard rail on Main Road in Pembroke.

Colleen Beth Gill, 51, of Spring Road, Alexander, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, driving to left of pavement markings. Gill was stopped at 6 p.m., Monday, on Main Street, Alexander, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Daniel W. Knauss, 52, Pavilion, is charged with assault 2nd, obstruction governmental administration 2nd, resisting arrest, and criminal contempt 2nd. Knauss was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 3:06 p.m., Sept. 29, in the Town of Pavilion. Knauss was ordered held in jail. No further information about the case was released.