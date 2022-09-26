Law and Order: Babysitter accused of sexual conduct with child

Ronald Washburn

Ronald M. Washburn, 62, of Stafford, is charged with Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child Less than 13, 2nd. Washburn is accused of having sexual conduct with a child on two or more occasions while babysitting the child in the City of Batavia between July 2008 and July 2012. The case was investigated by Det. Jason Ivison. Washburn was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Samantha M. Kent, 29 of Le Roy, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, following too closely, failure to stop for a school bus, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Kent was reportedly the driver involved in a school bus accident on Sept. 13 at 6:59 a.m. on Ellicott Street, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Kevin D. Wolff, 51, of Sweetland Road, Stafford, and Cherie L. Bender, 52, of Sweetland Road, Stafford, are both charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance on Aug. 25 and as a result of an investigation Wolff and Bender were arrested on Sept. 22. Both were released on appearance tickets.

Jessica B. Eschenlauer, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, assault 3rd, and unlawful imprisonment 2nd. Eschenlauer is accused of violating an order of protection and punching another person during a disturbance reported on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at a location on Eleanor Place, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered to return at a later date.

George J. Horner, 33, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Horner is accused of entering a residence on Bank Street on Sept. 21 at 7:10 a.m. in violation of an order of protection. Horner was arraigned in City Court and ordered jailed on $2,500 bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Matthew R. Taylor, 39, no permanent address, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Taylor is accused of stealing property from a business on Oak Street, Batavia, on Sept. 11 at 11:11 p.m. Taylor was arraigned in City Court and ordered held pending his next court appearance.

Albert G. Platton, 76, of Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. Platton is accused of touching a staff member of a facility on Richmond Avenue, Batavia, in a sexual manner. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Nancy E. Chatt, 77, of Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Chatt was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole on Jackson Street on Sept. 18 at 8:52 p.m. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Brittanee J. Hooten, 33, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Hooten is accused of shoplifting from a business in the City of Batavia on Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Rachel S. Wright, 18, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal trespass 2nd. Wright is accused of trying to fight with another person on Sept. 18 at 4:54 p.m. at a location on North Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christine M. Caplis, 42, of Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant on Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. She was released with an order to appear in City Court on Sept. 22.

Shyanna M. Williams, 19, of Hamburg is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Williams was arrested on a warrant based on a complaint filed on May 6. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Amanda L. Huber, 40, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Huber was arrested on a warrant following a police investigation into an incident on West Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket ordering her to appear on Sept. 15.

Jamie S. Schlonski, 50, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Schlonski was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 22, in the Town of Batavia. Schlonksi was released on an appearance ticket. No further information was released.