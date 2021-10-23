Local Matters

October 23, 2021 - 1:37pm

Law and Order: Baldwin man accused of trespass on Galloway Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Charles Earl Ford, 57, of Woodfield Road, Baldwin, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd.  Ford was located at 6:52 a.m., Oct. 18, by a homeowner on Galloway Road, Batavia, sleeping in a car parked in the garage of the residence.  Ford was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Liza Monica Bezczynski, 26, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with violation of a court order by physical contact and harassment 2nd. Bezczynski allegedly struck and kicked a person at a residence on Pearl Street at 11:46 a.m., Friday.  She was issued an appearance ticket.

