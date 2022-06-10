Law and Order: Batavia man accused of assaulting neighbor, stealing neighbor's bike

Arthur L. Golden, 63, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Golden is accused of stealing a bicycle from a neighbor on East Main Street at 6:36 p.m., May 20. The bicycle was recovered and returned to its owner. Golden was issued an appearance ticket.

Arthur L. Golden, 63, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Golden is accused of attempting to assault one of his neighbors in an apartment complex at 4:15 a.m., May 26. Golden was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance. He was issued an order of protection and ordered to return to court on June 16.

Luis Gilbert Torres, 42, of Gilbert Street, Le Roy, is charged with assault 2nd, menacing 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. Torres was arrested on June 1 in the Village of Le Roy. Information on his alleged offense was not released. he was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and ordered jailed on $20,000, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

Julious "Fatboy" Murphy, 69, of Jerome Place, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, and criminal possession of controlled substance 3rd. Murphy was arrested Sunday on a sealed Grand Jury indictment during a traffic stop by Batavia PD. Murphy is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agency of the Local Drug Task Force while in Batavia. Murphy was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released under supervision.

Delonta Rashid Sharif Curry, 21, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Curry was stopped at 12:06 a.m., June 1, on Route 33 in Bergen, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush. He was released on appearance tickets.

Logan Michael Biedrzycki, 19, Sunridge Drive, Rochester, is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment 1st, unlawful fleeing a police officer, acting in a manner injurious to a child, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless driving. Biedrzycki is accused of fleeing from Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush after the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m., June 5, on Biedrzycki's vehicle. It's alleged there was a juvenile in the vehicle. Biedrzycki was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and ordered to reappear on July 12.

Andrew Joseph Draper, 43, of Miller Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unlicensed driver, and inadequate headlights. Draper was stopped at 11:26 p.m., Dec. 21, on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Morgan Ewert. Draper was arrested on June 6. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered to reappear on June 29.

Jacqueline Patrice Olsen, 60, no address released, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Olsen was stopped at 10:12 p.m., June 1, on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood. Olsen was ordered to appear in court on July 27.

Tarrence Y. Williams, 22, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd. Williams was arrested on June 9 as the result of an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force into the transportation, sale, and possession of crack cocaine in the City of Batavia. Williams was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Kimberly Ann Brodsky, 30, of County Complex Drive, Canandaigua, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Brodsky is accused of stealing, in conjunction with an unidentified white male, merchandise from Kohl's Department Store at 7:46 p.m., May 25. Brodsky was arrested by Deputy Andrew Mullen. Brodsky is scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court on July 5.

Nikita N. Shook, 36, of Perry, is charged with petit larceny. Shook was arrested on a warrant in Wyoming Couty by State Police. The warrant was issued after an investigation by Batavia PD into an alleged theft on April 23. Shook is accused of stealing property from another person. Shook was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Mary I. Flick, 51, of Batavia, is charged with DWI/drugs, unlicensed operation, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Flick was arrested on a warrant by Batavia in relation to an incident on June 2. She was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Erica M. Raphael, 37, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Raphael was sentenced on the charges contained in the warrant. The charges were not specified in the release by Batavia. The sentence issued was not released by Batavia PD.

Alicia M. Lyons, 42 of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Lyons is accused of entering a business she had previously been told not to enter at 12:46 p.m., May 28. Lyons was issued an appearance ticket.

Yasier A. Castro Rivera, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Castro Rivera was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer at 9:48 p.m., May 25, on Oak Street. Castro Rivera was issued an appearance ticket.

Dajuandrick C. Gardner, 45, of Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 2nd. Gardner is accused of failing to appear in court. He was jailed without bail and ordered to return to court on June 16.

Robert J. Ritchey, 58, of Oakfield, is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse of a victim less than 13 years old, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. The alleged incident was reported at 10:04 a.m., April 5. This is a pending investigation. Ritchey was arrested by State Police on June 8. He was ordered held. No further details were released.

Dustin M. Locicero, 37, of Boliver, is charged with burglary and petit larceny. Locicero was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 8:56 p.m., June 5, in the Town of Darien. He is also charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th and falsifying business records in connection with an incident reported at 11:47 a.m., June 6 at a location in the Town of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket. No further information was released.

Joshua P. Martin, 38, of Basom, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, two counts of criminal contempt 1st, and endangering the welfare of a child. Martin was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 7:27 p.m., June 8, in the Town of Batavia. His release status is "cash bail." No further details released.