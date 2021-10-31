Law and Order: Batavia man accused of attacking woman, resisting arrest

Aaron Michael Reagan Hatt, 25, no disclosed address in Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Hatt is accused of applying pressure to a woman's neck during a dispute at 11:59 p.m., Oct. 29, at a location on Federal Drive, Batavia. He allegedly resisted arrest while deputies attempted to place him in custody. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Erica Ann Hanley, 33, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Hanley is accused of violating an order of protection at 10:26 p.m., Oct. 29. She was released on an appearance ticket.