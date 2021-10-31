Local Matters

October 31, 2021 - 1:17pm

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of attacking woman, resisting arrest

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Aaron Michael Reagan Hatt, 25, no disclosed address in Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.   Hatt is accused of applying pressure to a woman's neck during a dispute at 11:59 p.m., Oct. 29, at a location on Federal Drive, Batavia. He allegedly resisted arrest while deputies attempted to place him in custody.  He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Erica Ann Hanley, 33, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd.  Hanley is accused of violating an order of protection at 10:26 p.m., Oct. 29.  She was released on an appearance ticket.

