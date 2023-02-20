Law and Order: Batavia man accused of brandishing a knife during robbery at retailer

Jason R. Anderson, 41, of Batavia, is charged with robbery 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, petit larceny, and criminal mischief 4th. Anderson is accused of displaying a knife during a robbery at an undisclosed business on Veterans Memorial Drive on Jan. 23 at 6:36 p.m. The suspect in the robbery fled the scene before deputies arrived. Following an investigation, Anderson was identified as the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Jan. 30. He was arraigned in town of Batavia Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. The petit larceny and criminal mischief charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 3 at the same location. He is accused of cutting a chain lock on an electric bicycle and stealing the bicycle.

Tiffany Marie McAllister, 32, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. McAllister was arrested Feb. 13 in connection with an incident reported at 11:30 p.m., Jan. 28, at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia. McAllister was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Zachary Russell Reed, 32, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. Reed is accused of an assault reported at a business in the Town of Batavia on Jan. 28 at 10:30 p.m. He was arrested Feb. 13 and released on his own recognizance following arraignment.

Alyssa Michele Harnish, 34, of West Main Street, Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Harnish is accused of striking a child during a disturbance reported at 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia. Harnish was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Megan June Courtney, 26, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with two counts of grand larceny 4th. Courtney is accused of stealing a debit card and using the debit card to make purchases in excess of $1,800. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael John Szustakowski, 34, of Alexander Road, Attica, is charged with felony DWI, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, speeding, and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Szustakowski was stopped by Sgt. Mathew Clor at 8:07 p.m. on Feb. 10 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen. He is accused of attempting to flee on foot through the backyard of a residence. He was apprehended after a foot pursuit. He was arraigned in Centralized Court. His release status was not disclosed.

Tasha Lynn Horton, 41, Dry Bridge Road, Alexander, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision with an emergency vehicle, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Horton is accused of driving drunk and nearly striking a patrol vehicle on a traffic stop on Feb. 12 at 1:50 a.m. on Route 33 in Bergen. Horton was arrested by Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Kevin Lysie Richardson, 49, of Tempest Street, Perry, is charged with falsifying business records 1st and attempted criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon. Richardson is accused of attempting to purchase a firearm he was ineligible to possess on Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m at a location on Veterans Memorial Drive. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph Carl Jeffords, 31, of Chestnut Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Jeffords is accused of shoplifting at Kohl's Department Store in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Raeshawn S. Robinson, 25, of Fairbanks Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd, insufficient tail lamps, no seat belt, and failure to use four-way flashers. Robinson was stopped by Deputy Ayrton Balnkenberg on Route 63 in Alabama on Feb. 12 at 12:27 a.m. He was arraigned in Centralized Court. His release status was not disclosed.

Demetrius J. Coleman, 27, Highgate Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny. He is accused of stealing a BB gun from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia at 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 10. he was arraigned in City Court and ordered to appear in Batavia Town Court on March 2.

Zakara Rose Jackson, 19, of Trumbull Park, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband 1st. Jackson is accused of bringing a crack pipe into the Genesee County Jail at 7:13 a.m. on Feb. 5. Jackson was arraigned in Centralized Court. Her release status was not disclosed.

Caleb Richard Swendsen, 28, of Akron Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Swendsen is accused of possessing a crystal rock-like substance and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle at 11:22 on Feb. 12 at a location on Main Street, Oakfield. Swendsen was arrested by Deputy Jacob Kipler and issued an appearance ticket.

John Mitchell Francis, 29, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, driving a vehicle with no tail lamps, no plate lamp, and failure to notify DMV of an address change. Francis was stopped at 10:09 p.m. on Feb.11 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Deputy Jonathan Dimming. He was issued traffic tickets and released to a third party.

Ethan Mitchell Conrad, 22, of South Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, moving from lane unsafely, and failure to dim headlights. Conrad was stopped at 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 16 on South Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

John James Petti, 33, of Hawley Street, Lancaster, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and no headlamps. Petti was stopped at 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 18 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Ayrton Blankenberg. Petti was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on appearance tickets.

Jerwan B. McFarley, 37, of Rochester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and acting in a manner injurious to a child, two counts. McFarley was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 8:34 p.m., Feb. 16 in the Town of Stafford. McFarley was ordered held on bail. No further details released.