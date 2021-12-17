Law and Order: Batavia man accused of choking person, possessing drugs and gun at local hotel

Tarrence Williams

Tarrence Yuron Williams, 22, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, and menacing 3rd. On Dec. 15, dispatchers received a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn and Suites, 8250 Park Road, Batavia. Williams is accused of choking another person at that location. He was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his room at the hotel and located an allegedly illegal firearm. Williams was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and ordered held on bail of $5,000. Batavia PD and the District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.

Sidney Carl Underhill, 72, of Oak Orchard Road, Elba, is charged with disobeying a mandate. Underhill allegedly violated an order of protection at 10:31 p.m., Dec. 8 at a location on Main Street, Batavia.

Dianna Lynn Sprague, 50, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Sprague is accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Batavia.

Alexander Rian Toal, 18, of Swamp Road, Byron, is charged with menacing 2nd and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old. Toal is accused of placing a person in fear of his life by displaying what appeared to be a firearm and threatening that person while a child under age 17 was present. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Stephen G. Ognibene, 64, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Ognibene is accused of violating an order of protection by not surrendering his firearms. He was issued an appearance ticket.