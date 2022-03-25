Law and Order: Batavia man accused of driving 101 mph on Route 33, charged with DWI

Carlos Diaz, 21, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Diaz was stopped at 2:10 a.m., March 25, on Route 33, Bergen by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was allegedly driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was released on traffic tickets.

Arnold Keith Shaffer, 55, of Orange Grove Drive, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Shaffer is accused of stealing several items from Walmart at 4:36 p.m., March 23. He was issued an appearance ticket.