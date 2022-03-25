Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 25, 2022 - 5:07pm

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of driving 101 mph on Route 33, charged with DWI

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Carlos Diaz, 21, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding.  Diaz was stopped at 2:10 a.m., March 25, on Route 33, Bergen by Sgt. Mathew Clor.  He was allegedly driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.  He was released on traffic tickets.

Arnold Keith Shaffer, 55, of Orange Grove Drive, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Shaffer is accused of stealing several items from Walmart at 4:36 p.m., March 23.  He was issued an appearance ticket.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break