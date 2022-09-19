Law and Order: Batavia man accused of fighting with deputies following traffic stop

Kyle John Stack, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Stack was stopped on Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m on West Main Street, City of Batavia, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush for an alleged traffic infraction. Stack reportedly fled on foot and fought deputies when caught. He was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. Stack was released on an appearance ticket.

James W. Zurek, 19, of Batavia, is charged with strangulation 2nd, assault 3rd and petit larceny. Zurek is accused of assaulting a person in a parking lot on Cedar Street on Aug. 29 at 6:26 p.m. Zurek was arraigned in City Court and ordered to return at 1 p.m., Sept. 14.

Amber L. Turner, 29, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny, and in separate incidents, charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd and petit larceny. Turner is accused of entering a business on Pearl Street, Batavia, on Aug. 23 at midnight with the intention of stealing from the location. Turner is also accused of giving a person a forged check on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at a location on Pearl Street in exchange for money. She is accused of presenting a forged check in exchange for money on Aug. 14 at 1:44 p.m. at a location on South Main Street, Batavia.

Timmy J. Frazier, 65, no permanent address, is charged with harassment 2nd, trespass and resisting arrest. Frazier is accused of trespassing at a local business on Sept. 10 at 12:18 a.m. When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly resisted and attempted to strike an officer. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Thomas Michael Tacito, 62, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Tacito is accused of throwing a rock through a window On Sept. 14 at 1:45 a.m. at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia. He was ordered to appear in Batavia Town Court on Sept. 27.

Anthony D. Rossi, 42, of Alfonso Drive, Greece, is charged with burglary 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Rossi is accused of entering a shed attached to a residence on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, on Sept. 14 at 4:27 p.m. with the intent to commit a crime inside the structure. He was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail, arraigned in Town of Batavia Court, and ordered to return to Elba Town Court on Sept. 27.

Calvin Paul Doctor, 33, of Mitten Lane, Alabama, is charged with two counts of menacing 2nd. Doctor was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident reported at 11 p.m., Sept. 12. He was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Carlo Robert D'Angelo, 43, River Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. D'Angelo was taken into custody on a Federal arrest warrant and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest on Sept 17 at 11:30 p.m. at a location Park Road, Batavia.

Matthew S. Williams, 34, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and resisting arrest. Williams allegedly resisted and fled on Sept. 15 at 10:41 a.m. when Batavia patrol officers attempted to detain him on pending warrants. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on pending warrants. After processing at the jail, he was released and allegedly threw a cup of juice at a Batavia police officer leading the harassment charge. Williams was also arrested by State Police and charged with criminal contempt stemming from an incident reported on March 24 at 2:10 p.m. in the Town of Elba. He was released on his own recognizance on that arrest.

Nicole K. Dell, 36, of Warsaw, is charged with DWI/drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and inadequate lights. Dell was stopped on May 23 at 2:09 p.m. by a Batavia patrol officer on Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. She was arrested on Sept 13 and issued an appearance ticket.

Jamie S. Kraft, 37, no residence provided, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration. aggravated harassment and falsely reporting an incident. Kraft is accused of making numerous false reports and threatening phone calls to the Emergency Dispatch Center between Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. Kraft was released on an appearance ticket.

Dylan J. Wilson, 26, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Wilson was stopped on Sept. 11 at 2:44 a.m. on West Main Street, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. Wilson was issued an appearance ticket.

Christina L. Holley, 19, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Holley is accused of striking another person during an argument on Sept. 10 at 3:28 p.m. at a location on Swan Street, Batavia. Holley was released on an appearance ticket.

Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 27, no permanent address, and Julie R. Richardson, 31, no permanent address, are charged with criminal trespass. Fotiathis and Richardson are accused of trespassing inside an abandoned residence. They were issued an appearance ticket and released.

Cameron A. Coles, 29, of Batavia, is charged with Criminal Contempt 1st and Harassment 2nd. Coles is accused of threatening another person in violation of an order of protection on Aug. 26 at midnight at a location on Lincoln Avenue. Coles was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Jamie L. Broadbent, 39, no permanent address, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Broadbent is accused of stealing a E-bike on Sept. 8 at 6:45 p.m. at a location on Bank Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Ericc P. Doleman, 52, of Pembroke, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Doleman is accused of entering a business and taking a packet from inside the business on Aug. 22 at 1:09 a.m. Doleman was arraigned in City Court and ordered to return at a later day.

Matthew R. Taylor, 39, no permanent address, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Taylor is accused of entering a business on West Main Street, Batavia on Sept. 12 at 9:43 p.m. and stealing alcohol. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Aaron T. Hendershot, 26 of Batavia (he is also listed as an Auburn resident), is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt 2nd, criminal trespass 2nd, and criminal mischief 2nd. Hendershot was arrested three times. He is accused of damaging property during a dispute on Ellsworth Avenue on Sept. 10 at 9:45 p.m. He was arrested again on criminal contempt and trespass changes for an incident reported on Sept. 11 at 7:57 p.m. at a location on Ellsworth Avenue. He is also accused of kicking both rear doors of a patrol car resulting in significant damage on Sept .11 at 8:39 a.m. On the criminal contempt charge, Hendershot was ordered held on bail.

Leonard E. Aguayo, 35, of Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Aguayo was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident reported on Sept. 17 at 6:47 p.m. in the Town of Batavia. Aguayo was issued an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Sugeiry Vazquez, 33, of Rochester, is charged with bail jumping 2nd. The charge is out of the Town of Batavia. He was arrested by State Police on Sept. 17 at 2:30 a.m. in the Town of Cheektowaga and ordered held on bail. No further details released.

Matthew J. Dahl, 30, of Pavilion, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Dahl was stopped by State Police on Sept. 14 at 7:44 p.m. in the Town of Alexander. He was released on an appearance ticket.