Law and Order: Batavia man accused of forcibly touching Uber driver

Thomas Matthew Bergman, 22, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. Bergman is accused of touching the intimate parts of a female Uber driver at 12:49 a.m., Aug. 1, at the Relax Inn on Park Road, Batavia. Bergman was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance.

Karrie Morrow, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a substance 7th. Morrow's car was reportedly stopped at 1:15 a.m. on East Avenue on July 31 by Officer John Gombos. Police say K-9 "Batu" alerted on Murrow's purse on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The purse allegedly contained "illegal contraband." Morrow was processed at the jail and issued an appearance ticket.

Luis Santiago-Arroyo, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Santiago-Arroyo allegedly violated an order of protection by calling the protected party. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Alex Dumbleton, 28, of Batavia, was arrested in Rochester on three bench warrants out of Batavia and for failing to appear as directed on one arrest warrant. The arrest warrant was for alleged burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Dumbleton was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on bail pending his next court appearance on Aug. 25.

Carlene Mahoney, 59, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mahoney allegedly took produces from a store on Ellicott Street without paying on July 28. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brittany Lynn Bolton, 21, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with petit larceny. Bolton is accused of stealing $293.80 in merchandise from Walmart in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph Michael Dispenza, 27, of Lewiston Road, Batavia, is charged with two counts of harassment 2nd. Dispenza was allegedly involved in an altercation with two people outside the Autozone at 8347 Lewiston Road, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Carl Eugene Goodman, 34, of Main Street, Yorkshire, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Goodman allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection by calling the protected party multiple times for no legitimate purpose. Goodman was issued an appearance ticket.

Teresa Marie Stephenson, 31, of Cedar Street, Batavia, and Justin Thomas Stephenson, 36, of Cedar Street, Batavia, are charged with trespass. Teresa and Justin are accused of being inside a building on Bethany Center Road Bethany, at 2:54 a.m., Aug. 6, without permission. Both defendants were issued appearance tickets.

Anthony L. Vanelli, 43, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Vanelli was arrested by State Police in the Town of Batavia at 6:10 p.m., July 28. No further details were released. He was issued an appearance tick.