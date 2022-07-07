Law and Order: Batavia man accused of forcing Door Dash driver to touch him

Jeffrey D. Hall, 38, of Batavia, is charged with sex abuse 1st (contact by forcible compulsion). Hall is accused of grabbing a Door Dash employee, forcing her to touch his intimate parts, at 11:48 p.m., May 24, at a location on Ross Street, Batavia. Hall was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Tarrell Jerry Carter, 37, of Raines Park, Rochester, is charged with strangulation 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault 3rd. Carter is accused of punching and choking a victim during an argument at 11:15 p.m., July 3, at a location on West Main Street, Le Roy. He was arrested by Officer Curtis Miller, arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court, and ordered held at the Genesee County Jail without bail.

Brandon Dodd, 35, of Highland Drive, Batavia, is charged wit falsifying business records 1st, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, and petit larceny. Dodd is accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl's Department Store and then selling the merchandise to Pawn King, falsifying a bill of sale attesting to ownership of the property. Dodd was issued an appearance ticket. The case was investigated by Investigator Erik Andre and Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Tonja Marie Stephens, 54, of Prole Road, Stafford, is charged with violation of a court order. Stephens is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection at 9 a.m., June 29, at a location on Prole Road, Stafford. She was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and released on her own recognizance.

Joseph Michael Morelli, 53, Orchard Street, Oakfield, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Morelli is accused of striking a child in the face at 7:43 p.m., June 26, at a location on Orchard Street, Oakfield. He was ordered to appear in court on July 22.

Dennis James Jenks, 23, of West Albion Street, Holley, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Jenks is accused of physically and verbally impeding an investigation into a DWI at 11:34 p.m., June 30, on Byron Holly Road, Byron. He was arrested by Deputy David Moore and released on an appearance ticket.

Elizabeth Emily Ahl, 28, of Park Meadow Road, West Seneca, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding not reasonable and prudent, moving from lane unsafely. Ahl was arrested by Deputy David Moore following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 3:42 a.m., July 2, at mile marker 3.4 on the I-490 in Bergen. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Cordero Leon Royes, 35, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI. Royes is suspected of driving at speeds in excess of 120 mph on Route 33 through the Village of Corfu and Town of Pembroke at 9:58 p.m., July 5. She was arrested by Deputy Nicholas Chmoun and Sgt. Kyle Krzemien and released on an appearance ticket.

Adam N. Hume, 38, of Pavilion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Hume was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer at 12:15 a.m., June 24, on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Latoya D. Jackson, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Jackson is accused of violating an order of protection at 8:58 p.m., June 29, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Draper was allegedly with a person covered by an order of protection at 10 a.m., June 25, when Batavia PD made contact with him at a location on East Main Street on an unrelated matter. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Draper is accused of stealing two rings from another person and selling them without permission on June 23. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Tammy M. Ace, 47, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Ace is accused of dumping bleach on another person's belongings at 11:26 a.m., June 15, at a location on Holland Avenue, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael W. Williams, 63, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Williams was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer at 8:19 p.m., June 17, at a location on East Main Street, after a complaint from a local business that Williams might be driving drunk. Williams was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian J. Ferguson, 35, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, failure to signal lane change, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, inadequate headlights, and insufficient tail lamps. Ferguson was stopped by Officer Freeman at 12:13 a.m., June 11, on East Main Street. Ferguson was released on an appearance ticket.

Oraid M. Blackshear-Edwards, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Blackshear-Edwards was allegedly found sleeping inside a residence in South Main Street at 7:58 a.m., June 19, that was not his own. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Matthew D. Derrick, 37, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Derrick is accused of violating an order of protection by contacting another person on social media. at 4:28 p.m., June 17. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Julie L. Dutton, 27, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Dutton is accused of stealing two alcoholic beverages from a local grocery store on Ellicott Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christine M. Caplis, 41, of Batavia, is accused of failure to appear on a bench warrant. Caplis was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident on Nov. 4.

Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 27, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Fotiathis is accused of kicking in a door, and damaging the door and frame, at 4:34 a.m., June 27, at a location on Lake Street, Le Roy. He was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court, issued an order of protection, and released until his next court appearance on July 21.

Ronald J. Maxwell, 53, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Maxwell was stopped by State Police in the Town of Le Roy at 4:12 p.m., July 3. He was issued an appearance ticket.