Law and Order: Batavia man accused of menacing in Bethany held awaiting extradition to Nevada

Bradley R. Jordan, 29, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd. Jordan is accused of threatening a person on Silver Road in the Town of Bethany on Sept. at 6:58 p.m. Jordan was located by deputies Andrew Mullen and James Stack along with K-9 Frankie and arrested. He was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court and on that charged released on his own recognizance but held in the Genesee County Jail pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada. No information was released on the charge Jordan faces in Nevada.

Julian Willard Mills, 24, of Hartford Road, Lansing, Mich., is charged with criminal possessino of a firearm. During an investigation of a reported suspecious condition on Alleghany Road, Pembroke on Sept. 19 at 11:35 a.m., Mills was allegedly found in possessino of a loaded handgun. Mills was released on an appearance ticket.

Nia M. Coppini, 23, of Prestige Xing, Batavia, Jordan P. Kuczyuski, 24, of Bacon Street, Le Roy, Nathan D. Clark, 25, of Central Avenue, Batavia, and Dakota White, 24, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, are charged with trespass. Coppini, Kuczyuski, Clark, and White are accused of being in the Byron Swamps after dark in violation of posted signs. They were released on appearance tickets.