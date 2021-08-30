Law and Order: Batavia man accused of predatory sexual assault against a child

Wesley Thigpen

Wesley N. Thigpen, 40, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child following a sex abuse investigation by Det. Jason Ivinson. Thigpen is accused of a continuous course of conduct where he sexually abused two children while they were under age 13 in the City of Batavia between 2007 and 2016. Thigpen was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail. (Thigpen is currently in state prison serving a sentence on prior sexual abuse charges. Mugshot is from 2019.)

Nathan W. Stringer, 46, of West Linden Avenue, East Rochester, is charged with DWI, DWI with children in the vehicle (Leandra's Law), breath test refusal, moved from lane unsafely, and unlicensed operator. At 9:28 p.m., Aug. 28, deputies responded to 8483 Alleghany Raod, Pembroke, for a report of a vehicle accident and a vehicle in a ditch. Stringer was reportedly operating the vehicle and allegedly found to be intoxicated. There were four children in the car, all under age 15. Stringer was issued an appearance ticket.

Norman James Humel, 62, of Sumner Road, Darien, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, unreasonable speed, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and refusal to take breath test. Humel was arrested following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident at 5:22 p.m., July 19, on Read Road in Pembroke by Deputy Kyle Krzemien. Humel was released on an appearance ticket.

Zachary S. Natale, 28, of Beacon, is charged with grand larceny 4th and burglary 2nd. Natale was charged with a burglary on Elm Street in May 2017. He is currently in prison at Fishkill Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was ordered held without bail.

Joseph D. Turner, 39, of Albion, is charged with harassment. Turner was arrested on a warrant. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Eric P. Doleman, 51, of Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st. Doleman is accused of knowingly using a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Doleman was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Rhonda L. Reisman, 49, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Reisman allegedly failed to comply with a court order. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian P. Griffin, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, attempted assault 3rd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Griffin is accused of getting into a physical dispute with a juvenile on Ellicott Place at 4 p.m., Aug. 18. Several other children were allegedly in close proximity to the incident. Griffin was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $2,500 bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Alyssa J. McKenzie, 23, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. McKenzie is accused of punching another person in the face on Aug. 23. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Andre L. Bryan, 42, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Bryan is accused of striking a Batavia police officer in the face during an incident on Aug. 24 on East Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael J. Robbins, 61, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Robbins was allegedly found in possession of stolen property after an investigation into a larceny on East Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Danielle R. Tooley, 36, of Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 2nd. She was arrested by State Police and released on her own recognizance.

Abigail E. Button, 26, of Charlotte, N.C., is charged with assault 3rd and criminal mischief 4th. Button was arrested by State Police at 10:51 p.m., Aug. 28 in the Town of Batavia. No details of the incident were released. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Tzepheniah R. Maccabees, 21, of Buffalo, is charged with DWI. Maccabees was stopped by State Police at 5:20 a.m., Aug. 22, in the Town of Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Shawnika D. Spears, 34, of Buffalo, is charged with identity theft 3rd. Spears was arrested by State Police at 2:21 p.m., Aug. 13, in the Town of Alabama. She was issued an appearance ticket.