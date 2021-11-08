Law and Order: Batavia man accused of violence against victim in Bergen

Quentin Isiah Bloom, 24, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and false personation. Bloom is accused of getting into an argument at 1:35 a.m., Nov. 3, at a residence on South Lake Avenue, Bergen, and of pushing a person to the ground and getting on top of the victim, which obstructed the victim's breathing. The victim managed to break free, according to the Sheriff's Office, and Bloom pushed close the door of the apartment they were in, preventing the victim from leaving. A deputy on scene at that time managed to push the door open and separate Bloom from the victim. Bloom allegedly provided the deputy with a fake name. He was arraigned and ordered held in jail.

Dominque Sincer Betancourt, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief. Deputies responded to Walmart at 3:14 p.m., Nov. 7 for a report of a larceny. Betancourt is accused of throwing merchandise outside of the store without paying for the merchandise. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Edward Joseph Allen, III, 32, of Pin Tail Crossing, Farmington, is charged with grand larceny 4th, DWI, and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Allen allegedly stole a debit card from another person at 2:22 a.m., Nov. 6, at a residence on Emily Court, Bergen. Allen is also accused of driving drunk the morning of the larceny incident. He was arrested by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush and Sgt. Mathew Clor.