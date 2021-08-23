Law and Order: Batavia man arrested on six warrants for failure to appear, released

Thomas Tacito, 61, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with six counts of failure to appear. Tacito was arrested on six bench warrants for allegedly failing to appear for court dates when previously arrested on appearance tickets. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Cassandra Smith, 35, of Main Street, Piffard, is charged with cemetery desecration. At 10:25 a.m., Aug. 17 police officers were dispatched for a report of a suspicious female in the St. Joseph Cemetery. It appeared that she was taking items from gravesites. Police located Smith and her vehicle in the cemetery. She allegedly stole numerous items including statues, planters, and flags from gravesites in the cemetery. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Jeremiah Williams, 30, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with sex offender/failure to verify address. Batavia police officers responded to the Super 8 Motel in an attempt to locate Williams on multiple warrants, including a harassment 2nd warrant. Williams was located and taken into custody. Williams was arraigned in City Court. His custody status was not reported.

Rosemary Waters, 35, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Waters was arrested on a warrant following a police investigation into a suspicious condition at a business on Oak Street. Waters was arraigned in City Court. Her custody status was not reported.

Germayne Session, 27, of Gardiener Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and three counts endangering the welfare of a child. On July 27, Gardiener allegedly punched the windshield of a van belonging to another person causing it to shatter. There were three children in the van. Gardiener was issued an appearance ticket.

Tyler Gorski, 19, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, and harassment. Gorski was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Bank Street at 8:18 p.m., Aug. 13. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Drew Fortes-Crimes, 23, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and harassment 2nd. During an incident on Harvester Avenue on Aug. 14, Fortes-Crimes allegedly damaged property and subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jordin Schultz, 23, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief 4th, and harassment 2nd. Schultz allegedly slapped another person, grabbed that person by the neck, and took that person's phone in an attempt to prevent the person from calling 9-1-1 during an incident reported at 10 p.m., Aug. 13. Schultz was arraigned in City Court and released.

Tarah Mruczek, 34, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Mruczek allegedly struck another person during an argument on Aug. 15. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Mark Farley, 53, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. Farley is accused of violating an order of protection. He was jailed on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Michael Quinn Keaney, 38, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Keaney was stopped at 12:03 a.m., Aug. 21, on Alexander Road, Alexander, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood.

Kyle Allen Hawley, 31, of Spring Street, Bergen, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Hawley allegedly overdosed on a narcotic analgesic while in a presence of a child less than 17 years old. Hawley was administered narcan by emergency responders and transported to an area hospital. He was issued an appearance ticket.