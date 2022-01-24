Law and Order: Batavia man charged with arson following fire on Bank Street

Matthew Zakrzewski, 42, of Batavia, is charged with arson 5th. It is alleged that at 9 p.m., Jan. 16, Zakrzewski entered the bank yard of a residence on Bank Street and set a canvass shed on fire causing damage to the shed and its contents. Zakrzewski who is being held on other charges was issued an appearance ticket.

Matthew Zakrzewski, 42, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd and petit larceny. Zakrzewski is accused of trespassing on private property at 9:06 p.m., Jan. 16, and stealing a bicycle. Zakrzewski was arraigned in City Court and ordered jailed on $100 bail.

Kenneth Marrocco, 29, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and criminal mischief 4th. Marocco was arrested on a warrant issued in relation to an incident reported at 5:43 p.m., Dec. 28, on Ross Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

Adam Bortle, 38, of Wayland, is charged with petit larceny. He is accused of shoplifting from a local business on Dec. 17. He was arrested at the Livingstone County Jail by Officer Kevin DeFelice on a City Court arrest warrant. He was jailed pending arraignment and following arraignment, released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

Michael L. Jackson, 41, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He is accused of a theft on May 16. He was arrested on a warrant and released on an appearance ticket.

Kyle A. Hillyard, 29, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Hillyard was arrested by a Batavia PD patrol officer following an accident reported at 12:09 p.m., Jan. 16, on East Main Street. Hillyard allegedly fled the scene of the accident, He was issued an appearance ticket.

Alexandro Rodriguez, 25, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal possession of a controlled substance. At 4:58 p.m., Jan. 17, Rodriguez allegedly pulled another person to the ground causing her to injure her hand. He was also allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Laquisha M. Bloom, 36, of Medina, is charged with assault 3rd. Bloom is a suspect in an incident reported at 11:15 p.m., Jan. 17, at a location on Bank Street. Bloom turned herself in at Batavia Police headquarters. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jose A. Alvarado, 33, of Albion, is charged with sex offender failure to report a change of address within 10 days. Alvarado was reportedly living at the Days Inn but was allegedly located living at an address in Albion in an investigation conducted by Det. Jason Ivison. Alvarado is currently on federal probation.

Michael Ross Whiteman, 49, of South Federal Street, Perry, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, open alcohol containers, and inadequate exhaust system. Whiteman was stopped at 12:58 a.m., Nov. 4, on Cockram Road, Byron, by Deputy David Moore.

Nicholas M. Canty, 24, of Buffalo, is charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. Canty was arrested by State Police following an incident reported at 1:54 a.m., Jan. 22, in the Town of Batavia. Canty was issued an appearance ticket. No further details were released.

Joshua D. Quaintance, 33, of Byron, is charged with DWI. Quaintance was stopped at 4:10 p.m., Jan. 20, by State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket. No further details were released.