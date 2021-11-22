Law and Order: Batavia resident in jail faces new drug charge

Michael Robbins, 61, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Robbins was allegedly found with an unidentified substance on him during an interaction with police at an incident at 7:20 p.m., Aug. 28. The substance was tested and found to allegedly contain methamphetamine and fentanyl. Robbins was arrested at the Genesee County Jail, where he is being held on other charges, and issued an appearance ticket.

Matthew W. Kurtz, Sr., 52, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, attempted assault 3rd, and harassment 2nd. Kurtz is accused of shoving another person and throwing an object at that person during a disturbance reported at 7:10 p.m., Nov. 16, at a location on Liberty Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered released on his own recognizance.

Jesslyn F. Bigelow, 24, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. Bigelow was stopped at 1:56 a.m., Nov. 13, on Jackson Street, Batavia by a Batavia patrol officer. Bigelow was issued traffic tickets.

Christine Caplis, no age or residence provided, is charged with theft of services. Caplis allegedly failed to pay for services provided by a local restaurant on Ellicott Street, Batavia, at 8 p.m., Nov. 4. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Ziyad Ziyad Alhojaji, 22, of Geraldine Parkway, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny. Alhojaji is accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Tonya Marie Weber, 37, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Weber is accused of shoplifting from Five Below on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. Weber was released on an appearance ticket.

Michael R. Mullen, 37, of Oakfield, is charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, 1st (contact with a person less than 11 years old), course of sexual conduct, 2nd, with a child less than 11 years old, and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Mullen was arrested by State Police on Saturday. He was ordered held in jail. No further information released.

Theresa A. Gillette, 44, of East Rochester, is charged with petit larceny. Gillette is accused of stealing in Bergen in an incident reported at 10:51 p.m., Sept. 14. She was arrested by State Police and ordered held in jail. No further information released.

Sean M. Harloff, 31, of Farmington, is accused of grand larceny 4th. Harloff was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 12:53 p.m., July 6. He was ordered held in jail. No further information released.

Michaela R. Bohn, 22, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Bohn was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at 11:51 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Town of Batavia. She was released to a third party. No further information released.