Law and Order: Batavia woman accused assaulting, abusing young child

Deborah C. Gorton, 25, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd, aggravated sex abuse 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Gorton is accused of assaulting a child and of sexually abusing the child. The child is reportedly less than seven years old. There were allegedly multiple incidents. Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance in accordance with New York's bail law. She was scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.

Brian Stover, 52, of Edward Street, Newfane, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Stover allegedly stole merchandise valued at $1,042.48 from The Home Depot in Batavia.

Amari Chantelle Glass, 22, of East Water Street, Elmira, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Glass is accused of trespassing at Genesee Community College on Nov. 17 at 5:33 p.m. after previously being banned from the campus. She was released on an appearance ticket.