Law and Order: Batavia woman accused kicking, punching child, forcing it to watch show on child murder

Brianna L. Way, 31, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. Way is accused of punching and kicking a nine-year-old child causing an injury, shoving the child's head as punishment, and forcing the child to watch a TV-MA documentary about child murder titled “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” while telling the child that it could be him. Way was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued.

Jordan Taylor Reese, 30, of Ford Road, Elba, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief. Reese is accused of injuring a child during an incident at 6:48 p.m., June 22, at a residence on Ford Road, Elba. Reese was arrested by Deputy Ayrton Blankenberg, was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court, and released.

David John Chormanski, 42, of Mechanic Street, Byron, is charged with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. Chormanski allegedly damaged property of another person during an argument in the presence of a child at 5:03 a.m., June 21, at a location on Mechanic Street, Byron. Chormanski was arrested by Deputy David Moore, arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court, and released on his own recognizance.

Brian Joseph Crawford, 48, of Independence Drive, Methuen, Mass., is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18 or greater. Crawford was stopped at 12:59 a.m., June 20, on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Morgan Ewert. He was released on appearance tickets.

Marvin K. Barber, Jr., 37, of Lackawanna, is charged with harassment 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, and grand larceny 4th. Batavia police officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at 8:30 a.m., June 22, on Lewis Place, Batavia. Following an investigation, and making contact with Barber, who had left the scene, Barber turned himself in to police custody. He was arrested and arraigned in City Court and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Draper is accused of damaging property at a residence on Miller Avenue during an argument at 9 a.m., June 17. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, is charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Following an investigation, Draper was arrested on June 17 for an incident reported at 10:53 a.m., May 14, on Ellicott Street, Batavia. Draper is accused of driving while impaired by crack cocaine. Draper was issued traffic tickets and released.

Andrew J. Draper, 43, of Batavia, criminal contempt 1st and harassment 2nd. Draper is accused of violating an order of protection by striking another person during a disturbance reported at 1:17 p.m., June 17, at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. Draper was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Dorsie McGill, Jr., 37, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC .08 or greater, resisting arrest, and using a mobile phone while driving. McGill was stopped at 8:39 a.m., June 18, on East Main Street, by a Batavia patrol officer. McGill was processed at BPD and released on an appearance ticket.

Ledaga K. Wright, 31, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and criminal tampering 3rd, Wright is accused of causing damage inside apartment on June 15 on Holland Avenue. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Latoya D. Jackson, 36, of Batavia, Jackon is accused of threatening to fight multiple people during a disturbance on State Street at 8:18 p.m., June 20. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket.

Nick A. Hawkins, 38, of Batavia, Hawkins is accused of threatening another person during a disturbance on State Street reported at 8:18 p.m., June 20. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Daniel R. Yates, 52, of Batavia, is charged with criminal tampering 3rd and criminal mischief. Yates is accused of damaging property inside Tops Market at 7:52 p.m., June 17. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Maurice D. Bishop, 36, of Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Bishop was arrested on a warrant related to an incident reported at 1:10 a.m., Oct. 12. Bishop was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. A stay-away order of protection was issued.