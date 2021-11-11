Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of dealing cocaine

Emily Smith

(2019 booking photo)

Emily Dorianne Smith, 36, of Wilkinson Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal nuisance 1st, and endangering the welfare of a child. Smith was arrested by members of the Local Drug Task Force following an investigation into the transportation, sale, and possession of cocaine in and around the City of Batavia. Smith was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Brian John Miller, 40, of Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, is charged with DWI, refusal to take breath test, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, moved from lane unsafely. Miller was arrested following a traffic accident at 6:40 p.m., Oct. 29, on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany. Miller was the sole occupant of his car, which overturned. Miller was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and was arrested at the scene by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Tyler Lynn Vanskiver, 25, of Putnam Road, Bethany, is charged with harassment 2nd. Deputies responded to an address on Putnam Road, Bethany, at 3:53, Nov. 2, following a complaint. Following an investigation, Vanskiver was arrested by Deputy Morgan Ewert on the charge of harassment. Vanskiver is accused of striking another person. He was released on an appearance ticket.