Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of falsely reporting that her boyfriend had a gun

Marya B. Cole, 39, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting an incident and a false written statement. Cole is accused of reporting to police that her boyfriend had displayed a handgun to her on Feb. 22 and was subsequently walking on Ross Street in Batavia. Batavia PD responded and detained a male subject, and searched the area and did not find a gun. Cole allegedly signed a written statement attesting to her accusation. She reportedly later admitted lying to police about the gun. Cole was issued an appearance ticket.

Lorenzo Baker, 20, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, unlicensed operator, using cannabis in a motor vehicle and criminal contempt 2nd. Baker was stopped on Feb. 20 at a time undisclosed by police in the City of Batavia at a location undisclosed by police by Officer John Gombos. Baker is accused of driving without a license and of driving while smoking marijuana. He was also allegedly in violation of a stay-away order of protection with the protected party in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court, and his release status is unknown.

An 18-year-old male from Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. The youth is accused of being involved in a disturbance at a location in the city not disclosed by police on Feb. 16. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Lyndsay T. Young, 39, of North Main Street, Warsaw, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Young was arrested on a warrant after allegedly contacting a person, violating a stay-away order. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $1 bail.

Enrique J. Pellot, 42, of Avenue A, Rochester, is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and coercion 3rd. Pellot is accused of using a knife to threaten a woman in the parking lot of Batavia PD on Feb. 15. Pellot was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court, and his release status is unknown.

Christine M. Caplis, 42, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia. Caplis is accused of failing to appear in court as ordered on Nov. 5, 2021, to answer to a charge of theft of services. He was arrested on Feb. 18 on a warrant. Prior to this arrest, he was arrested five prior times, according to police, on warrants issued on Dec. 28, 2021, June 26, 2022, Aug. 13, 2022, Sept. 18, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court, and his current release status is unknown.

Christopher H. Monfort, 50, of Hidden Valley Trail, Webster, is charged with switched license plates, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Monfort was arrested on Feb. 18 after Officer Joseph Weglarski was dispatched to a local gas station to investigate a report of a vehicle parked at the pumps for about an hour. Monfort was issued an appearance ticket. Anna L. Roberts, 35, of Lincoln Road, East Rochester, and Jose M. Baez, 41, of Lake Avenue, Rochester, are also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Henry L. Banks, 52, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Banks was topped on Feb. 21 at a location in the City of Batavia not disclosed by police by Officer Wesley Rissinger. Banks allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was issued traffic tickets.

Paul A. Inostroza, 32, no permanent address, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd. Inostroza, already in custody on an unrelated charge, was arrested on Feb. 21 on a warrant that stems from a disturbance reported in the City of Batavia at a location not specified by police on Dec. 23. He was ordered held on bail.

Christine M. Sanchez-Anderson, 34, of E Main Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Sanchez-Anderson was arrested on Feb. 16 on a warrant. On Oct. 4, Sanchez-Anderson was charged with obstructing governmental administration and issued an appearance ticket. She was accused of running from police when officers attempted to arrest her on previous warrants. She was held pending arraignment.

Kelly J. Mungo, 47, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mungo is accused of shoplifting at a local convenience story (location unspecified by police) and issued an appearance ticket.

Tiesha D. Smith, 36, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Smith is accused of failing to respond to a subpoena as a witness in a case heard in City Court on Aug. 19 and was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 16. Smith was arraigned in Centralized Court, and her current release status is unknown.

Patrick J. Woodrich, 52, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with Failing to exercise due care to avoid pedestrian, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop at a stop sign and improper right turn, failing to keep right on a two-lane road, and leaving the scene of an accident. Woodrich is accused of striking a pedestrian on Washington Avenue on July 24 and leaving the scene of the accident. He was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 16. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Ashley J. Delong, 36, of Rolling Circle, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and no tail lights. Delong was stopped in the City of Batavia at a location unspecified by police by Officer John Gombos. Delong was issued an appearance ticket.

Misty R. Schutt, 33, of Exchange Street, Attica, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and failing to stop at a stop sign. Schutt was arrested on Feb. 7 following a traffic stop in the City of Batavia at a location unspecified by police by Officer John Gombos. She was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christian Philip Voigt, Jr., 23, of Valle Drive, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and harassment 2nd. Voigt is accused of damaging property and placing his hands on another person during a disturbance reported at 11:16 a.m. on Feb. 26 at a location on Valle Drive, Batavia. He was held pending arraignment.

Evan F. Maynard, 22, of Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting to a law enforcement officer 3rd. Upon an investigation into a report by Maynard into a crime, Investigator Joseph Loftus reportedly found that Maynard made a false report and that he pawned several items at a pawn shop on Feb. 25. Maynard was issued an appearance ticket.

Gary Michael Herrmann, Jr., 44, of Caswell Road, Byron, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Herrmann was stopped at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 on Caswell Road, Byron, following a report of a disturbance by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was issued traffic tickets.

Allison A. Gersbach, 33, of Manchester, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Gersbach was arrested on Feb. 28 by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 7:13 p.m., Aug. 16, in the Town of Batavia. Gersbach was issued an appearance ticket. No further details released.

Jason L. Lincoln, 46, of Albion, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 3rd and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Lincoln was arrested by State Police at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 26, in Elba. Lincoln was ordered held in custody. No further details released.