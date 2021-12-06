Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of leaving small children unsupervised

Kimberly Blue, 33, of Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt 2nd. Blue allegedly left several children under age 10 unsupervised for several hours on Nov. 20. None of the children were harmed and they were turned over to relatives. The investigation is ongoing and Child Protective Services has been contacted. Blue was issued an appearance ticket.

Dean C. Siminski, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Siminski is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with a child on Nov. 29 at 6:45 a.m. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $2,500 bail, $5,00 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond.

Crystal A. Mounts, 44, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of petit larceny. Mounts is accused of stealing a package from a porch on North Street, Batavia, at 7:30 a.m., Nov. 23. She is also accused of stealing a package from a residence on Summit Street. Mounts was issued an appearance ticket.

Christopher C. Taylor, 21, of Conesus, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Batavia police officers allegedly observed Taylor inside a specific residence in Batavia in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

John Hobbs, 34, of Batavia, is charged with theft of services and criminal contempt 2nd. Hobbs is accused of leaving a local restaurant on Nov. 4 without paying for his meal. He was allegedly at the restaurant in the company of a person he is not allowed to contact by court order. He was arrested at the Genesee County Jail on Nov. 24 and issued an appearance ticket.

Jessica Holtz, 38, is charged with petit larceny. Holtz is accused of shoplifting from a location on Jackson Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Miya R. Houseman, 21, of Medina, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Houseman was stopped at 2:13 a.m., Nov. 27, on Oak Street, by a Batavia PD patrol. Houseman was issued an appearance ticket.

Kara Brooke Sass, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (intent to sell), criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Sass was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and narcotics paraphernalia during a probation check of her residence at a mobile home park at 7:39 p.m., Dec. 3. Sheriff's deputies assisted probation officers at the scene. Sass was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Justin T. Calmes, 43, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Calmes is accused of violating an order of protection by following, approaching, and interacting with a person who is the subject of the court order at 2 p.m., Nov. 27, at a location on Pratt Road, Batavia. Calmes was arraigned and released.