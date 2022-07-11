Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of stealing meat from market

Kelly L. Fossum, 60, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Fossum is accused of shoplifting several packages of meat from a grocery store on Ellicott Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jonathan Will Dodson, 36, of Chugg Road, Holley, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and speeding. Dodson was stopped at 10:11 p.m., July 8, on South Main Street, Elba, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on appearance tickets.

Arthur L. Golden, 64, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Golden was allegedly found in possession of a crack pipe during an incident on East Main Street, Batavia at 6:28 p.m., June 3. Police say an analysis of the pipe confirmed the presence of cocaine residue. Golden was issued an appearance ticket.

Sharon A. Williams, 54, of Batavia. is charged with harassment 2nd. Williams is accused of harassing somebody during an altercation reported at 8:13 p.m., June 28, at a location on East Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

James D. Hooten, 33, of Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant. Hooten is accused of conspiracy 6th and petit larceny. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Ryan M. Douglas, 22, of Oakfield, is charged with DWI. Douglas was stopped by State Police in the Town of Elba at 12:39 a.m., July 10. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Galen B. Sundown, 29, of Basom, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Sundown was stopped by State Police in the Town of Alabama at 1:42 p.m., July 10. He was released to a third party.

James C. Malone, 25, of Oakfield, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief 4th, criminal contempt 1st, and endangering the welfare of a child. Malone was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 1:53 p.m., July 8, in the Village of Oakfield. He was released on his own recognizance. No further details released.

Ronald M. Clark, 55, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny and grand larceny 4th. Clark is accused of a theft in the Town of Le Roy at 2:09 p.m., July 4. The grand larceny charge stems from an accusation that one of the items stolen was a credit card. He was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.