Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of switching price tags at retail store

Amanda Lynn Huber, 39, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Huber is accused of switching price tags to make items appear to cost less at the time of purchase while at a store on Veteran's Memorial Drive, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua Lanair Webster, 34, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with harassment 2nd. Webster is accused of having physical contact with a victim during an incident reported at 12:51, Aug. 27, on East Main Street in the Town of Batavia. Webster was released on his own recognizance.

Kelly Grace McCoy, 27, of Cambell Street, Rochester, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs and failure to keep right. McCoy was stopped at 1:23 a.m., Sunday, in the area of 5236 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush. McCoy was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

William Cappiello, 62, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant, arraigned in City Court, and released on his own recognizance. There was no information was released on the reason for the warrant.

McKenzie N. O'Connell, 18, of Rochester, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. O'Connell is accused of encouraging/exposing children between the ages of twelve and fifteen to engage in sexual behavior. Her bail status was not released.

Winston A. Lockhart, 26, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Lockhart was allegedly found in the company of a protected party in violation of a stay-away order. He was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Albion Police Department on a warrant.

Rachil J. Oliver, 49, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Oliver was stopped by a Batavia police officer at 2:37 a.m., Sept. 12, on Otis Street in Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Marlena M. Burrus, 34, of Batavia, is charged with owning/harboring an unlicensed dog. Burrus was arrested at her home in Batavia after allegedly being found with an unlicensed dog on Sept. 14. She was issued an appearance ticket.