Law and Order: Batavia woman charged with burglary, sex abuse, robbery, prostitution

Nateeka Gibson

Nateeka M. Gibson, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with burglary 2nd, sex abuse 1st, robbery 3rd, grand larceny 4th, criminal mischief 4th, and prostitution. At 4:36 p.m., Aug. 5, Batavia police officers were dispatched to a location on Holland Avenue after a report that Gibson was involved in a disturbance with another female. Officers were aware of four active arrest warrants against Gibson from City Court and Town of Batavia Court. Gibson was also a suspect in an ongoing investigation where charges are still pending. Among the responding officers were Officer Stephen Quider and K-9 "Batu." The K-9 team conducted a search of the Holland Avenue residence. Gibson was reportedly located hiding in the basement. Gibson was placed under arrest after an alleged brief struggle inside the residence. Gibson was arraigned in City Court on Aug. 6 and ordered held without bail. The ongoing investigation is related to Gibson allegedly entering the residence of an elderly mail on July 28 at a location on East Main Street. Police suspect Gibson of stealing money from the victim on two occasions and prevented the male from calling 9-1-1.

Brooke Kimberley Tubbins, 40, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Tubbins allegedly failed to report income on two applications for SNAP benefits and as a result, received $6,215 in benefits she was not qualified to receive from May 2020 through March 2021. The case was investigated by Robert Riggi, DSS. Tubbins was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance.