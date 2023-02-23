Law and Order: Batavia woman with multiple arrests accused of skipping court, resisting arrest

Latoya D. Jackson, 37, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest while being arrested on four bench warrants. Officer John Gombos arrested Jackson on four warrants issued by City Court. Jackson was a passenger in a traffic stop. While officers were attempting to arrest Jackson, she allegedly refused to comply with verbal commands and resisted being handcuffed. The first warrant stemmed from an incident on June 20, on State Street, where Jackson was charged with harassment 2nd and released on an appearance ticket, after which she allegedly failed to appear. The second warrant was issued after Jackson was arrested on a charge of criminal contempt 2nd on June 28 for an incident on East Main Street for which she reportedly failed to appear. The third warrant was issued for a trespass arrest on July 8 at an apartment complex on East Main Street, resulting in another appearance ticket. The fourth warrant was issued after Jackson was arrested on Aug. 28 on a charge of criminal contempt 1st, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd during an incident on State Street. Jackson was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court on Feb 11 and released on her own recognizance.

Joseph C. Jeffords, 31, of Chestnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Jeffords was arrested on a warrant out of City Court on Feb. 6 and released on his own recognizance.

Raymond J. Vickers, 55, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and harassment 2nd. Vickers was arrested on Feb. 2, unspecified time, following an incident at a local business. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jason S. Neth, 28, of Alleghany Road, Corfu, is charged with DWI, suspended registration and speeding. Neth was stopped on Feb. 5 at an unspecified time at an unspecified location in the City of Batavia by Joseph Weglarski. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Amber L. Turner, 29, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and unlicensed operator. Batavia PD K-9 Batu was reportedly alerted on Turner's car during a traffic stop on Feb. 10 at an undisclosed location in the City of Batavia, and she is accused of possession of crack cocaine. She was issued an appearance ticket.

James N. Difalco, 26, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Batavia PD K-9 Batu was reportedly alerted on a vehicle Difalco was riding in during a traffic stop on Feb. 10 at an undisclosed location in the City of Batavia, and Difalco is accused of possession of crack cocaine. He was issued an appearance ticket.