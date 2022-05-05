Law and Order: Bethany man accused of possessing fentanyl

Jason T. Knickerbocker, 30, of Bethany, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, DWAI combined influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle with its registration suspended, uninspected motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance. Knickerbocker was reportedly found in a motor vehicle in a parking lot on West Main Street at 11:55 a.m. on Feb. 7 under the influence of drugs. Knickerbocker was allegedly found in possession of several bags of fentanyl. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Stephen Matthew Smith, 33, of Pleasant Street, Le Roy, is charged with failure to register sex offender change of address. He was charged with a Class D felony because of a prior conviction on the same charge. He was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and jailed without bail.

Daniel Norstrand, 66, of Church Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and menacing 3rd. Norstrand was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Church Street at 8:56 p.m. April 28. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jacklyn Ann Collins, 33, no address provided, is charged with petit larceny. Collins is accused of shoplifting from Tops Market in Le Roy at 4:14 p.m. April 26. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Cheyanne Alexis Lauer, 26, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny. Laura is accused of skip-scanning items at a retailer on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia (the address and name of the retailer were not included in the press release; The Batavian has submitted a public-information request for release of the information).

Lazeuia D. Washington, 44, of Batavia, is charged with trespass and harassment 2nd. Washington is accused of trespassing at a business on West Main Street, Batavia, and engaging in an altercation at 9:28 p.m. April 24. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kyle J. Schroeder, 25, of Pavilion, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd and petit larceny. Schroeder is accused of making forced entry into a residence on Liberty Street at 12:35 p.m. April 23, remaining in the residence and stealing a pack of cigarettes. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Booker T. Ricks, 50, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Ricks is accused of not adequately supervising his son and allowing him to run outside and into North Lyon Street before being found by a passerby. An order of protection was issued and Ricks received an appearance ticket.

Jolene Y. Stevens, 33, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Stevens was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance. Stevens also charged with trespass at the Red Roof Inn in the Town of Batavia at 9:26 a.m. on April 30. She was released on an appearance ticket.

John A. Cabrera, Jr., 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Cabrera is accused of using Facebook Messenger at 11:22 p.m. on April 22 to send a message to a person he was ordered not to contact. Cabrera was issued an appearance ticket.

Pedro L. Diaz, 38, of Batavia, charged with harassment 2nd. Diaz is accused of punching another person in the chest and stomach at 5:37 p.m. April 24. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Feyza G. Osmancikli, 27, of Batavia, petit larceny. Osmancikli is accused of stealing merchandise from a business on Ellicott Street at 6:47 p.m. April 21. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Macella F. Greene, 37, of Bliss, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, felony DWAI drugs, unregistered motor vehicle; unlicensed operator, and moved from lane unsafely. Batavia patrols responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically when entering the City at 6:10 p.m. on April 22. Greene was issued an appearance ticket.

Brian M. Raphael, 34, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Raphael is accused of failing to appear on an appearance ticket for an alleged crime on March 11. He issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Sheriff's Office, which also had a warrant for his arrest.

Phillip P. Heale, 43, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Heale is accused of trespassing in Dollar General at 2:13 p.m. on April 26. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jonah Harmon Schnettler, 23, of Boneset Trail, North Chili, is charged with DWI and driving with BAC .08 or greater. Schnettler was stopped at 4:29 a.m. May 1 on Townline Road in Bergen by Deputy David Moore. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Amanda Marilyn Jones, 34, no address provided, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Jones was arrested on a warrant, arraigned in Le Roy Town Court, and released.

Joshua Leneir Webster, 35, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with four counts of criminal contempt 2nd. Webster was arrested on a warrant by Le Roy PD. Webster was arranged in Le Roy Town Court and released under supervision. Webster is also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, menacing 2nd, criminal contempt 2nd, criminal contempt 1st, and strangulation 2nd. The charges stem from an incident reported at 12:06 p.m. on May 1.

Ethelwoldo Galindez, 54, of Alma Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny, conspiracy 6th, and driving without a license. William Anthony Lewis, 36, of Atlantic Street, Sloan, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Galindez and Lewis are accused of shoplifting from Dick's Sporting Goods in the Town of Batavia. Both were released on appearance tickets.

Alan J. Worgo, 59, of Albion, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Worgo was stopped by state police in the town of Alabama at 8:24 p.m. May 1. He was released to a third-party.