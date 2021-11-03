Law and Order: Bethany man arrested after report of a disturbance on Putnam Road

Tyler Lynn Vanskiver, 25, of Putnam Road, Bethany, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief 4th, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and menacing 3rd. Vanskiver was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Putnam Road, Bethany. He allegedly obstructed the breathing of a woman and prevented her from calling 9-1-1 in the presence of two children. He was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court. His release status was not included in the press release.

Catherine Ann Klinkbeil, 53, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving while impaired by drugs. Kilnkbeil was stopped at 4:32 p.m., Oct. 12, by Deputy Chad Cummings. She was arrested Oct. 28 by Deputy Chad Cummings, processed at the jail, and released on an appearance ticket.

John William Murphy, 48, of Beaver Meadow Road, Bergen, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Murphy is accused of not surrendering a firearm to authorities in accordance with an order of protection. Murphy was released on his own recognizance.