Law and Order: Buffalo man accused of falsely reporting his own kidnapping

Terrance Leon Dandridge, II, 26, of Brisco Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with falsely reporting an incident. Dandridge was arrested following an investigation into an incident at 4:38 p.m., Aug. 6, on Route 98 in Elba. Deputies investigated a claim by Dandridge that he had been kidnapped from his residence in Buffalo and driven to Elba and left tied up in his vehicle before he was able to escape and was discovered in the roadway. Dandridge suffered no apparent injury but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Dandridge is accused of making up his claims of being kidnapped and tied up. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Eric Peter Doleman, 52, of Kilian Road, Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny. Doleman is accused of shoplifting at Price Shopper on Lewiston Road, Batavia, at 2:45 p.m., Aug. 3. Doleman allegedly placed an item of merchandise in his pants prior to walking out of the store without paying for the item. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Geovanny Lopez, 33, no address provided, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device, and speeding. Lopez was stopped at 12:32 a.m., Aug. 4 on I-490 in Le Roy by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. Lopez was released on an appearance ticket.

Thomas Patrick Moynihan, 47, of Alexander Road, Alexander, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Moynihan is accused of using text messages, Facebook Messenger, and voice mail to contact a person he was barred from contacting by court order on July 16. Moynihan was arraigned Bethany Town Court on Aug. 7 and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail on $2,500 bail, or $5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Adam Mark Kopper, 35, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Kopper is accused of stealing $737 from his employer, an unnamed retail store on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, between July 13 and July 16. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Christine Marie Caplis, 42, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Caplis was arrested on a warrant after being observed on a bicycle in the City of Batavaia at 8:34 p.m., Aug 13. At the time of her arrest she was allegedly found in possession of a narcotic. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered to appear again on Aug. 18.

Robert Drewry, 56, of Sycamore Street, Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny. Drewry is accused of stealing money from a vehicle on Harloff Road, Batavia, at 6 p.m., June 8.

Anthony S. Brooks, 32, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and criminal mischief 4th. Brooks was arrested after a report of a disturbane on Highland Park at 6;10 p.m., July 31. He was jailed on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Brian M. Clark, 45, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Clark is accused of stealing alcohol from his employer and consuming iit while at work at 4 a.m., July 23, on Ellicott Street.. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Leonard E. Aguayo, 35, of Rochester, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Aguay0 is accused of opening a window of a residence on Ellicott Street at 3 a.m., July 28, and throwing an object at a person inside. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Katherine J. Briggs, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Briggs is accused of contacting a person in violation of a court order. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Karrie A. Morrow, 39, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Morrow was arrested on Aug. 5 on a warrant related to an incident reported at 12:30 p.m., July 12 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. Morrow was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. No further details released.

Dustyn W. Wilcox, 37, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Wilcox is accused of threatening a neighbor during a dispute reported at 7:07 p.m., Aug. 10, at a location on Wood Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gregory W. Houseknecht, 31, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and menacing 3rd. Houseknecht is accused of threatening to harm people and menacing them during an argument reported at 5:09 p.m., Aug. 8, at a location on Oak Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered to return to court on Aug. 18. Houseknecht was arrested again at 12:30 a.m., on Aug. 9, on East Avenue, and charged with criminal contempt 2nd for allegedly violating an order of protection stemming from the earlier incident. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on bail.

Timmy J. Frazier, 65, of Tonawanda, is charged with trespass. Frazier was allegedly at a business on East Main Street, Batavia, at 11:48 a.m., Aug. 8, and refusing to leave. When police arrived on scene, he was again advised to leave the property and refused to do so. He was arrested. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Benjamin A. Boyce, 41 of Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Boyce is accused of failing to maintain control of his dog and letting it run loose in a neighbor's yard at 4:34 p.m., Aug. 3. He was ordered to appear in City Court on Aug. 23.

Jason H. Freeman, 40, of Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration. Freeman is accused of failure to appear in court on the charge, which stems from an incident reported at 5:56 p.m., May 22. Freeman was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.