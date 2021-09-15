Law and Order: Cattaraugus man accused of damaging vehicle, stealing plates at Darien Lake

Brock Orion Doberstein, 28, of Cattaraugus, is charged with criminal mischief 2nd and petit larceny. Doberstein allegedly damaged a vehicle and stole its license plates on Aug. 14 while at Darien Lake. He was arraigned in Darien Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Kyle Allen Hawley, 31, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. At approximately 3:38 a.m., Aug. 26, while at a residence on Spring Street in Bergen, Hawley allegedly overdosed on a narcotic analgesic while in the presence of a child less than 17 years old. Hawley was reportedly revived by medics with the use of Narcan and transported to a local hospital. He was released on an appearance ticket.