Law and Order: Contractor from Hamburg accused of not completing work in 2014, charged with theft

Mark Newton, 53, of Hamburg, is charged with petit larceny. Newton was arrested on a warrant issue in 2014. Newton allegedly accepted a sum of money to complete contracting work and then failed to complete the work and never returned the oney. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Ray Spencer Lindquist Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Saile is accused of being in the residence of a protected party at 1:38 a.m., Oct. 28. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Thomas Tacito, 61, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear on multiple charges including criminal contempt, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Samantha L. Hoy, 30, of Niagara Falls, is charged with DWI. Hoy was arrested on Oct. 26 after allegedly driving off the road in teh area of 205 Oak St., Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

George J. Budzinack, 41, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Budzinack is accused of damaging the door of an apartment on Mill Street following a fight. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Cody L. Pahura, 30, of Darien, is charged with Driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Pahura was stopped by Batavia PD at 1:21 p.m., Oct. 21, on West Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Philip Escobar, 32, of Kirvin, Texas, is charged with DWI and failure to submit to a chemical test. Escobar was arrested following a complaint of a man sleeping in a truck that was in the drive-through line at McDonald's at 2:30 a.m., Oct. 24. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Phoenix Garcia-Sobczak, 30, of Elba, is charged with grand larceny. At 2:12 p.m., Oct. 14, Garcia-Sobczak allegedly took a vehicle from another person without permission. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Antonia Goodson, 31, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Good was arrested on warrants out of City Court. He was arraigned and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Jason Shaffer, 41, of Perry, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, uninspected motor vehicle, and insufficient turn signal. Shaffer was stopped at 1:05 a.m., Aug. 23, in the City of Batavia. He was charged following an investigation, arraigned inn City Court, and released on an appearance ticket.

Jillian Antinore, 44, of Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, refusal to take breath test, aggravated unlicensed operation, and following too closely. Antinore was charged following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m., Oct. 12, on Ellicott Street. She was issued traffic tickets and released.

Heather Davis, 44, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Davis is accused of violating an order of protection by having contact with the protected person. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Cody A. Bush, 35, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd, criminal possession of a controled substance 7th, burglary 2nd, and resisting arrest. At 3:08 a.m., Oct. 11, Bush was allegedly found in the residence of person he was ordered by a court not to contact. He was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Jeremy Olsen, 48, of Bergen, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Olsen is accused of cutting a tree in a City park on Oct. 16. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jesse Lord, 21, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Lord allegedly fled from a bar fight at 10:28 p.m., Oct. 16, in a vehicle and police observed him leaving the scene and stopped his vehicle. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was processed at the jail and released on traffic tickets.

Shelby Fryer, 26, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, unlicensed operation, and no or inoperable headlights. Fryer was stopped at 2:27 a.m., Oct. 17, by Batavia PD and released on appearance tickets.