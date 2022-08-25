Local Matters

August 25, 2022 - 4:26pm

Law and Order: Corfu man accused of shoplifting at Walmart

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, Le Roy, news.

Eric P. Doleman, 52 of Corfu, is charged with petit larceny. Doleman is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart valued at $128.04 on Aug. 23.  He was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket.

Donald Cooper, 39, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Cooper was arrested by Le Roy PD in relation to an incident reported at 1:31 p.m. on Aug. 22 at a location on East Main Street Road, Le Roy.  The details of the incident were not released. He was ordered to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on a later date.

Jeffery Guy Ellinwood, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Ellinwood allegedly violated an order of protection at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 19.  He was issued an appearance ticket.

 

