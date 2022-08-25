Law and Order: Corfu man accused of shoplifting at Walmart

Eric P. Doleman, 52 of Corfu, is charged with petit larceny. Doleman is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart valued at $128.04 on Aug. 23. He was arrested by State Police and released on an appearance ticket.

Donald Cooper, 39, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Cooper was arrested by Le Roy PD in relation to an incident reported at 1:31 p.m. on Aug. 22 at a location on East Main Street Road, Le Roy. The details of the incident were not released. He was ordered to appear in Town of Le Roy Court on a later date.

Jeffery Guy Ellinwood, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Ellinwood allegedly violated an order of protection at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 19. He was issued an appearance ticket.